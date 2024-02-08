AEW Dynamite: Sasha Banks Reportedly Debuting On March 13 Episode

Heading into this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the big question was around Tony Khan’s announcement which hinted at Sasha Banks’ arrival. For a long time now, the former WWE Women’s Champion has been speculated to arrive on All Elite Wrestling after negotiations with WWE fell apart. Now, it appears that AEW has scheduled the big debut five weeks from now in her hometown.

In Tony Khan’s latest big announcement, it was noted that the upcoming March 13 episode of AEW Dynamite will be billed as “Big Business.” This episode will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts which is the hometown of Sasha Banks. It’s presumable by the announcement that AEW plans on bringing the staple for their women’s division on that night.

According to the follow-up reports that Fightful Select has to offer, this March 13 episode of AEW Dynamite will feature the debut of Mercedes Mone. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio further specified that Mone, formerly Sasha Banks in WWE, has been under contract with AEW since “at least early January.” The other debut dates for the star had been considered, but it was ultimately held back for her hometown debut in Boston.

Sasha Banks’ discussions with AEW fell apart

It was back in December 2023 that the rumors of a massive comeback of Sasha Banks to the WWE got fueled up in a big way as reports surfaced that she was having discussions with the WWE official. If the latest reports are any indication then the deal negotiations have hit a roadblock, leading to a standstill situation.

According to the previous reports of Fightful Select, WWE engaged in talks with Sasha Banks about her potential return to the company. While the initial conversations were amicable, both parties couldn’t reach an agreement on a deal. It was further noted that her asking price exceeded Charlotte Flair’s new deal which is the highest possessed amount by any current female WWE Superstar.

After walking out of the WWE in May of 2022, Sasha Banks came to the headlines in early 2023 as she arrived at the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion. She quickly became the women’s IWGP champion who was also on his way to winning another title if not an injury put a hindrance in it.