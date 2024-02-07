Brock Lesnar Removed From WWE 2K24 40 Years Of Wrestlemania Cover

Brock Lesnar is no more untouchable in the WWE given that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of things in the company. He used to be the board member of the new WWE-UFC merger board under the TKO banner but the recent trafficking lawsuit permanently removed him from the position. If the reports are to be believed then he will never be seen in the company in the future.

Alongside him, Brock Lesnar’s name has also been associated irrespective of the fact that he was never directly mentioned in the lawsuit. The former UFC Champion was said to be part of the backstage happenings alongside McMahon and those allegations forced the current WWE management to distance itself from the renowned athlete.

As seen in the recent developments surrounding one of the special editions of WWE 2K24. 2K Games has recently unveiled a sneak peek of the gameplay for the highly anticipated WWE 2K24 video game and the cover of the Forty Years of WrestleMania edition has been modified, excluding Brock Lesnar. Fans can now pre-order the game for various platforms, including Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Brock Lesnar has been removed from the WWE 2K24 cover and Cena has been emphasized more pic.twitter.com/qiemJPUQSh — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 6, 2024

WWE trying to eliminate Brock Lesnar as much as possible

The WWE 2K Supercard mobile game has also removed Brock Lesnar from its roster, and his merchandise on WWE Shop has also been heavily discounted to get finished with. It’s evident that the company wants the marquee superstar’s presence to be minimized and possibly removed from WWE’s licensed content moving forward. It also erases the chances of not seeing him again on TV.

Just a few weeks ago, a sex-trafficking lawsuit was filed against Vince McMahon and WWE, which also implicated a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion, identified by the Wall Street Journal as Brock Lesnar. Since the unveiling, the top wrestling promotion has made significant changes to its plans so that the former WWE Champion can’t be minimally used. These changes include his absence in high-profile events such as the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40.

According to the reports of POST Wrestling, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to be eliminated by Dominik in the Royal Rumble match, which would’ve led to a match between the two at the Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event in Australia but things never materialized.