As announced last week, Oba Femi will defend his North American Title at the NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event. The two challengers for this title match were declared during this week’s NXT where another triple threat contender’s match was in store featuring Wes Lee, Josh Briggs, and Joe Coffey.

Gallus assaulted Josh Briggs during the Triple Threat Match which led Briggs to get knocked out of the ring while Wes Lee was also down after a discus lariat by Joe Coffey. Lee and Coffey collapsed on Briggs’s prone body which led to a double pin and both men winning the match.

Later on the show, WWE NXT General Manager Ava Raine made it official that Coffey and Lee would now face Femi in a Triple Threat match at NXT Battleground 2024. Originally, Ivar was supposed to compete in the contender’s match but he’s out with an injury and Coffey was declared to be his replacement in the match. Femi has been NXT North American Champion since January 9th after he dethroned Dragon Lee on NXT.

In more news around NXT Battleground 2024, Fallon Henley and Jaida Parker have won their respective qualifying matches against Thea Hail and Brinley Reece on last night’s NXT to advance to the six-pack ladder match to crown the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Following NXT, Parker and Henley have joined Lash Legend and Sol Ruca who qualified on last week’s episode by winning their qualifiers. NXT Battleground 2024 will also have a Women’s Title Match on the card with Roxanne Perez defending her title but her opponent will be declared on the May 28 episode.

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 PLE match card

NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event will take place on June 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada and it will air at 8 PM ET on Peacock/WWE Network. The currently set match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. TBD

– Women’s NXT North American Championship six-pack ladder match: Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. TBD vs. TBD

– NXT Men’s NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

– NXT Underground Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice