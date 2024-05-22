Buildups for the Battleground premium live event will continue on next week’s episode of WWE NXT as a new championship match will be confirmed on the show. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will learn about her opponent at the PLE as announced on this week’s episode.

In a vignette aired on the latest episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Roxanne Perez’s NXT Women’s Championship will be on the line at Battleground set for Sunday, June 9, and that Perez’s opponent will officially be announced next week. It’s yet to be clarified whether that name will be separately introduced or she will be determined via a contender’s match.

Perez has been the reigning women’s champion since defeating Lyra Valkyria at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver PLE at the WrestleMania XL weekend. This is her second reign with the title and at Battleground, she will go through the second title defense.

Two qualifying matches are also set for the next episode of WWE NXT which will determine the final two participants for the six-pack ladder match set for Battleground to crown the first-ever Women’s NXT North American Champion. Michin will face Tatum Paxley while Kelani Jordan will face Wren Sinclair in these qualifiers. Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker and Fallon Henley have already qualified for the title match by winning their respective qualifiers.

In a special attraction, celebrity rapper Sexyy Red has also been added to appear on this episode. She is likely to be involved in the ongoing angle with Meta Four as the faction searches answer to the persona who attacked Noam Dar. Additionally, WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams will be seen in action against Gallus in a tag team match after being attacked by the faction, this week.

WWE NXT May 28 episode match card

WWE NXT May 28 episode will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez’s Battleground challenger to be announced

– Battleground Women’s North American Championship ladder match qualifier: Michin vs. Tatum Paxley

– Battleground Women’s North American Championship ladder match qualifier: Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair

– Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans vs. Gallus

– Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland

– Sexyy Red appears