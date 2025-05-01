As part of a WWE weekend takeover in Tampa, Florida, NXT Battleground 2025 is returning as a premium live event, later this month. Builds for the matchups have already begun from this past NXT episode on The CW from the WWE Performance Center, which confirmed that both the top titles from the men’s and women’s rosters will be on the line on that night.

As such, new number-one contenders for WWE NXT and WWE NXT Women’s Championships will be decided in next week’s episode. As announced during the latest bygone NXT episode, the next challenger for Oba Femi’s NXT Championship will be decided in a 25-man battle royal on the Tuesday, May 6 episode, with the winner challenging Femi for the NXT title at NXT Battleground 2025.

NXT Battleground 2025: Two title matches to be announced, next week

The battle royal, having NXT Battleground 2025 implications was announced during an in-ring promo segment with Trick Williams. Williams declared himself the biggest star in the ongoing NXT-TNA partnership era after attacking Joe Hendry at Sunday’s TNA Rebellion show.

NXT general manager Ava interrupted the session and said that if Williams wants a shot at Oba Femi’s title then he will have to earn it by winning next week’s number-one contender’s battle royal. The match will feature a mix of NXT and Evolve talent. Overall 25 participants will be there in the match to grab a spot at NXT Battleground 2025.

Additionally, NXT General Manager Ava also announced during the April 29 episode that a new number-one contender’s match for the NXT Women’s Championship will also go down next week between Giulia and Jordynne Grace, with the winner facing the champion Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Battleground 2025.

Stephanie Vaquer retained the NXT Women’s Championship in a fatal 4-way match involving Jordynne Grace and Giulia. On the April 22 episode of NXT, after Vaquer won her match, she was confronted by Grace and Giulia.

Previously, WWE announced in association with Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group, a Memorial Day weekend takeover at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Four consecutive events will go down as part of the takeover – Saturday Night’s Main Event (Saturday, May 24), NXT Battleground 2025 (Sunday, May 25), Monday Night Raw (Monday, May 26) and NXT (Tuesday, May 27).