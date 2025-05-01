The busiest season for WWE Superstars and all sports entertainment has just been over as WWE prepares for the summer of 2025. With talents featuring in the biggest event of the year, the report card is out on which one of them possibly garnered the majority of the attention, this time around, based on fan interests.

A post from the WrestleSeek X/Twitter account recently revealed the Most Searched WWE Superstars Worldwide on Google – April 2025. The list of ten talents features John Cena at the very top, with Roman Reigns coming close in the second spot. This is kind of expected given these two names starred in the two main events of Wrestlemania 41, spanning two nights.

Only two female WWE superstars made it to the list those are – Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan as both of these are cornerstone figures of the current WWE programming, billed from the Monday Night Raw roster. While Ripley battled for the women’s world championship at ‘Mania, Morgan featured in the women’s tag team titles on that night.

🚨 Most Searched WWE Superstars Worldwide on Google – April 2025: 1. John Cena

2. Roman Reigns

3. Cody Rhodes

4. Rhea Ripley

5. Randy Orton

6. CM Punk

7. Logan Paul

8. Rey Mysterio

9. Jey Uso

10. Liv Morgan pic.twitter.com/xQWttCulaq — WrestleSeek (@WrestleSeek) April 30, 2025

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan going more mainstream, next week

In the meantime, it’s safe to assume that Morgan’s credibility will move forward from just being a WWE Superstar in due course. As noted on last week’s Raw, she needs some time off to film a big Hollywood movie. She did not specify the name of the project, but the time-off was granted. According to PWInsider Elite, Morgan is set to have a “big week” next week, with sources confirming the film project will officially be unveiled on the next episode of WWE Raw.

While Morgan and Ripley, the two bitter rivals on WWE programming, made it to the list, neither Charlotte Flair nor Tiffany Stratton could get involved despite their much-discussed storyline heading into Wrestlemania 41. The two WWE Superstars took personal shots at each other on live TV, dragging their personal lives but they still were unable to generate enough Google searches.

Given their top status as WWE Superstars, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton have expectedly featured in the published list. Rey Mysterio was a surprise inclusion despite his absence from Wrestlemania while Jey Uso proved his popularity by getting included.