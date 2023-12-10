NXT Deadline 2023: Cora Jade Returns After WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Match

It was a matter of when Cora Jade will return to WWE programming and it happened at NXT Deadline 2023. With a new look and physique, the promising WWE Star resurfaced on her stomping grounds to set her eyes on the reigning NXT Women’s Champion.

In one of the marquee matches from NXT Deadline 2023, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge went down to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. Blair Davenport defeated Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley in that match to become the new challenger for the women’s title.

Following her win at NXT Deadline 2023, Davenport will now face Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT New Year’s EVIL, which is going to be the first themed episode of NXT in 2024. Lyra came out after the Iron Survivor Challenge to have a confrontation with her new challenger but an unexpected target was waiting for her.

Lyra was attacked from behind by the returning Cora Jade. Cora then posed with the NXT Women’s Title to indicate that Lyra will have to deal with not one but two separate challengers, down the road.

Before returning at NXT Deadline 2023, Cora Jade’s last match took place on the July 25, 2023 episode of NXT where she faced Dana Brooke in a Kendo Stick match. Dana Brooke won that match, and due to the frustration, Jade walked out of the locker room a short time later. Since then, Dana Brooke was released by WWE while Jade had an implant that required a hiatus.

Rumors suggested Cora Jade’s return at NXT Deadline 2023

Heading into NXT Deadline 2023, reports from PWInsider confirmed that there were some backstage chatters which suggested that Cora Jade was expected to be present at the latest bygone premium live event. It was also noted that this information was not officially confirmed, and hence this should be considered as a wild rumor.

However, WWE did bring back Cora Jade at NXT Deadline 2023 to shake things up on the NXT Women’s roster. While she was gone from the scene, Becky Lynch had her reign as NXT Women’s Champion for the very first time. With his return at the PLE, her main roster call-up rumors were also squashed.