WWE Smackdown: CM Punk Throws Shed On Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins Upon Return

CM Punk made his latest TV appearance during the latest episode of WWE Smackdown which was also a special Tribute to the Troops edition of the show. During his appearance on Raw, he made some remarks about feeling “at home” on Monday Night Raw which left the fans wondering on what his next move would be. But first, he needs to choose a home brand which will be declared on this coming episode of Raw.

But before going into that show, CM Punk stopped by on the December 8 episode of WWE Smackdown which marked his first appearance on the Friday Night Show since 2014. During the appearance, he got engaged with the fans and wanted their opinion while choosing his home brand after this monumental WWE return.

He asked the audience if they preferred him to sign with Raw, and expectedly the audience gave a booing response to the comment. When he inquired about signing with WWE SmackDown, the crowd erupted in cheers.

CM Punk reminds that he’s the original Paul Heyman guy

CM Punk then asked if the fans wanted to see him throw 29 men over the top rope and headline WrestleMania 40 and this idea of seeing him in the Royal Rumble was cheered. He then opined about Roman Reigns by saying that this man never shows up at work but he was fair enough to acknowledge The Tribal Chief. The following statement was also made,

“Don’t forget who the OG Paul Heyman guy is.”

CM Punk also claimed that Heyman was his Wise Man before Roman’s. He then proceeded to talk about Kevin Owens, a guy who randomly punches people backstage (it was essentially poking fun at himself for his backstage fights in AEW). He also said that there’s one guy in WWE who’s not happy to see him back (Seth Rollins) and this guy isn’t even ‘The Man’ in his household.

Ultimately, the promo of CM Punk would end with the revelation of his sole motive behind making a WWE return and that’s to finish his story – main-event WrestleMania. Afterward, the former Straight Edge Leader shared a backstage moment where he asked Kevin Owens if he knew where Nick Aldis’ office was but got a negative reaction. Cody Rhodes met him in Aldis’ office and wished him good luck in his try to finish his story.