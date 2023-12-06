NXT Deadline 2023: Big Return Set For WWE PLE Set For This Weekend

The match card of NXT Deadline 2023 received a massive boost following this week’s episode of NXT. The two main event bout lineups set for the PLE in the form of Iron Survivor Challenge matches were announced on the show while a new Steel Cage Match was also declared on the show. Plus, Wes Lee missed her scheduled NXT North American Title match due to an injury and now Dragon Lee will replace him.

It now appears that a big return is also reserved to happen at NXT Deadline 2023 and this one is an unexpected one. According to the reports of PWInsider, there are some backstage chatters who are suggesting that Cora Jade is expected to be present at the upcoming premium live event.

It’s been noted that this information is not officially confirmed, and hence this should be considered as a wild rumor. That being said, the appearance at the show remains uncertain. While the word is circulating that Jade will be present, backstage at NXT Deadline 2023, there is no confirmation that she will make a live appearance during the PLE.

It’s been quite some time since we spotted Cora Jade on WWE NXT programming. Her last match took place on the July 25th episode when she triumphed over Dana Brooke in a solid kendo stick showdown. While the wrestling world eagerly awaits her return to the ring, she is keeping her fans entertained through social media posts.

Before the NXT Deadline 2023 rumor arrived, Ringside News reached out to ask about the current status of Cora Jade in the WWE and whether there were any plans to call her up to the WWE main roster. A tenured member of the creative team told the source that there was “nothing to discuss yet” about the former tag team champion’s return to WWE programming.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 Match Card

NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday, December 9. The updated match card for the PLE stands as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin

– NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Dragon Lee

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King