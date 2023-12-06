Was John Cena Planned To Be At WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series 2023?

John Cena came back to the WWE programming which was a big news for the pro wrestling universe around the 2023 fall. This was beneficial on WWE’s part as they indeed managed to get a better audience and viewership in the presence of their former franchise player. Besides, WWE could have also utilized his presence for India’s Superstar Spectacle live event.

There are rumors at one point that WWE had booked John to be a part of the WarGames match and that was the plan before Crown Jewel but things changed and Cody took the lead as the WWE had “full faith in the selected group. Especially after selling out Chitown.” However, this is one of the narratives that’s been shut down, instantly.

Ringside News recently reached out to a tenured member of creative, who confirmed that John Cena was never supposed to be a part of any WarGames plan. The original plan of the former franchise player coming back was always supposed to end at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia,

“John Cena agreed to come back and finish up, specifically, at Crown Jewel. This report is fabricated!”

John Cena was able to make WWE return for the Hollywood strike

There is a reason why John Cena was able to come back after such a long period and at a point when he was supposed to be tremendously busy with this filming schedule. As previously reported by Ringside News his WWE return has been in the works since the SAG-AFTRA strike started, a few months back. That strike eventually put Hollywood to a halt and gave a bright opportunity for the WWE.

The possibility of John Cena’s future return to the wrestling ring remains uncertain due to his future schedule in Hollywood which will be active given that the strike has just been wrapped up. These commitments in the film industry remain his priority which essentially puts a question mark on his wrestling return.

Since his return to the WWE in early September, John Cena mostly joined forces with LA Knight to take on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Previously at Fastlane, Cena and Knight picked up a win over the tag team of Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Sikoa then defeated Cena in a singles contest at Crown Jewel to write him off TV.