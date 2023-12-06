sportzwiki logo
All

WWE

NXT Deadline 2023: Steel Cage Match Added To This Weekend’s WWE PLE

Arindam Pal
NXT Deadline 2023: Steel Cage Match Added To This Weekend’s WWE PLE

A lot of younger female talents will get to showcase their talents at this weekend’s NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event. A main event Iron Survivor Challenge will be there to determine the new challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship. At the same time, two women who failed to make it to the match will settle their recent differences in a gimmick match.

During this week’s episode of NXT, a new match was officially added to the PLE where Kiana James will be facing former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in a Steel Cage match. In the opening contest of NXT, Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail, Kiana James, and Roxanne Perez in a Fatal-4-Way Match to qualify for the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023: Two Final Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared

Bad blood against Perez and Kiana continued on NXT

James and Perez lost their opportunity in the Last Chance Qualifying Match as they were focused on each other. Then in a backstage segment, Ava Raine (The Rock’s daughter) came out of Shawn Michaels’ office and revealed that Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez will go down at NXT Deadline 2023 with a steel cage surrounding the ring.

On the flip side, Fallon Henley will now be part of the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge alongside Tiffany Stratton, Blair Davenport, and Kelani Jordan at NXT Deadline 2023. The winner of this match gets a future shot at the NXT Women’s Championship, currently held by Lyra Valkyria. There was a vicious spot during the qualifying match where both James and Perez went through the announce table to intensify their rivalry.

Roman Reigns To Face Legendary WWE Superstar At Royal Rumble 2024?

Before colliding at NXT Deadline 2023, Kiana and Perez were seen in a singles competition on the October 24 edition of NXT also dubbed as Halloween Havoc Night One. Perez defeated James in a Devil’s Playground match.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 Match Card

NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday, December 9. The updated match card for the PLE stands as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin
– NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Wes Lee
– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate
– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley
– Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King

