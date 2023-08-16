Carmelo Hayes has proven to be a great champion, so far and the next stop in her title reign would be NXT Heatwave 2023. With a top babyface player and former NXT North American Champion going up against him, the upcoming title defense should turn out to be an acid test for the reigning champion.

In a number-one contender’s match, Wes Lee bested the behemoth Dijak on the latest episode of WWE NXT. After flattening the former Retribution member with a corkscrew senton, Lee earned the right to challenge the former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes on next week’s NXT Heatwave 2023 special episode. Lee was slightly assisted by Eddy Thorpe who distracted Dijak so that Lee could nail him outside the ring.

Once the match was over, Carmelo Hayes came out to have a face-off With Lee. The challenger vowed to prove his doubters wrong next week at NXT Heatwave 2023 while the champion quoted the iconic hit single Waterfalls by TLC about his title retention. Hayes is confident about retaining the gold after his last defense at NXT Great American Bash against Ilja Dragunov.

Multiple matches announced for NXT Heatwave 2023

Apart from Lee vs. Hayes, NXT Heatwave 2023 will also witness Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer to determine the true NXT Heritage Cup Champion. Also, Hayes’ longtime ally Trick Williams will be out to prove his own caliber when he faces Ilja Dragunov. The former NXT UK Champion is looking for revenge against Williams who cost him the NXT Title at the Great American Bash.

Apart from these, WWE Raw roster member Rhea Ripley will also be in attendance at the episode for a mixed tag team match where she teams up with on-screen boyfriend Dominik against the team of Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2023 Match Card

WWE NXT Heatwave 2023 takes place, next Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the current match card scheduled for the episode is given below:

– NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Wes Lee

– Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio vs. Lyra Valkyra and Dragon Lee

– NXT Heritage Cup Match: Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Noam Dar

– Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner