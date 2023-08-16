The August 18, 2023, episode of WWE Smackdown will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada which serves as the hometown of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. While the show will see the Superstars of the blue brand appearing to help build next month’s Payback Premium Live Event, Edge will be the headliner as he celebrates the 25th anniversary of his career.

Besides, Edge also wanted to have a match on this big occasion in front of his hometown audience. The Rated-R Superstar appeared on last week’s WWE Smackdown and informed the audience that Sheamus is the man responsible for him to enter the world of wrestling, again and he is also someone to never have a match against him in a singles capacity.

With that Edge vs. Sheamus was confirmed for this week’s WWE Smackdown to excite the WWE lovers. The bad news is that the term retirement could also be on the mind of the Rated R Superstar on an unexpected note when the fans would expect it the least to happen.

WWE Smackdown: Edge’s trainer confident about his last match?

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Edge might retire after his match on WWE Smackdown in Toronto. That was the plan, last year and now it appears the opportunity is there for the legendary wrestler to hang up his boots on his terms. Edge’s trainer was also mentioned on this note who insisted on this one being his final match of his career.

“There’s a big thing here. A year ago, Edge had said he was gonna retire at the (2023) summer show in Toronto.

“And Ron Hutchinson, who is Edge’s trainer, and has known Edge for 30 years, he basically said that this is Edge’s last match,” Meltzer stated while discussing this coming episode of WWE Smackdown.

“They certainly did not (build it up like that). But that was interesting where he said it’s probably – it’s most likely Edge’s last match.”

It was also noted how Edge thought that Summerslam was going to be in Toronto which sets up a perfect place for him to retire which wasn’t the case. However, the August 18 edition of WWE Smackdown will be specially dedicated to him which creates the perfect opportunity for him to say goodbye to the WWE Universe. That being said, the WWE Universe should be ready to embrace a heartbreaking moment on this week’s blue brand show.

