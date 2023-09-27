NXT No Mercy 2023: New Title Matches, Special Guest Referee And More Set For WWE PLE

This weekend, a new WWE Premium live event will be waiting in the form of NXT No Mercy 2023 edition and the match card looks stacked following the latest episode of NXT. Trick Williams is seemingly determined to become a champion just like his buddy Carmelo Hayes and he has already secured a championship shot.

On the September 26 episode of NXT, Trick Williams defeated Joe Gacy in a singles match and declared his intention to go after a title by cutting a promo. He then approached WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and made his intentions known about uplifting the status of the NXT North American Championship. Afterward, Trick was added to the number-one contender’s match for the title that will be defended at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Entering the match as the fourth entrant, Trick Williams defeated Axiom, Dragon Lee, and Tyler Bate in a Fatal-4-Way to become the new Number-One Contender for the NXT North American Championship. Lee was near to pin Axiom after hitting him with the Destino move but Trick came from behind and stole the pinfall win. As a result, Trick will now face Dominik Mysterio for the North American Title at NXT No Mercy 2023.

WWE Fastlane 2023: John Cena Announced For A Handicap Match At PLE

To further raise the stakes of this match, Shawn Michaels later announced Dragon Lee as the special guest referee. Mysterio successfully defended his title against Lee on this Monday’s episode. Now, as the official of this upcoming matchup, Lee could end up costing Dirty Dom’s title reign at NXT No Mercy 2023.

In a pre-taped segment during last night’s NXT, Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo announced a Fatal-4-Way match for their NXT Tag Team Championship with The Creed Brothers, Out The Mud and Los Lotharios being their opponents at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Also, Blair Davenport took out Gigi Dolin in a backstage sneak attack after which Kelani Jordon wanted to face Davenport at the PLE although this match is yet to be officially announced.

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 PLE Match Card

NXT No Mercy 2023 will take place this Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The current match card for the event goes as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

– NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

– NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Winner of Global Heritage Invitational Tournament Butch

– NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams

– Fatal-4-Way for NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Family vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo vs. Lucien Price and Bronco Nima vs. The Creed Brothers

– Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

– Kelani Jordon vs. Blair Davenport (TBA)