WWE Fastlane 2023: John Cena Announced For A Handicap Match At PLE

John Cena was already booked to compete in a match at WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event in a tag team capacity during this past Friday’s episode of Smackdown. Over on Raw, it was announced that the match was converted into a Handicap Match with the two heels going up against the former franchise player of the WWE.

After suffering a beatdown from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown, John Cena has now been added to perform at WWE Fastlane 2023 against the heel duo in a two-on-one Handicap Match capacity, as announced on the latest episode of Raw. Initially, AJ Styles was supposed to be Cena’s tag team partner but he is currently dealing with a kayfabe injury after being attacked by Jimmy and Solo.

WWE Fastlane 2023: Last Man Standing Match Announced For World Heavyweight Title

John Cena was originally slated to team up with AJ Styles to take on the two Bloodline members on the latest bygone episode of Smackdown. But before the main event match, Uso and Sikoa attacked Styles in the parking lot. Solo also delivered a splash to send Styles through some tables which forced the former WWE Champion to get stretchered out of the arena in an ambulance.

This left Cena alone for the contract signing for WWE Fastlane 2023 in the closing segment and he expectedly ended up receiving a beatdown. Solo and Jimmy took advantage of the lone situation of the veteran and aided him out to close out Smackdown. Some of the fans chanted for The Rock to come out and make the same but that didn’t obviously happen.

After the segment, there were speculations about LA Knight possibly getting announced to become Cena’s new tag partner for WWE Fastlane 2023 which wasn’t the case. LA couldn’t attend Smackdown in the first place after testing positive for COVID-19 and there’s no update on when he could show up, next on TV.

WWE Fastlane 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event takes place Saturday, October 8 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The confirmed match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Handicap Match: John Cena vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa)

– Last Man Standing Match for WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura