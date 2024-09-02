Both the men’s and women’s iterations of the North American Titles were on the line at WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event and none of those changed hands on the show. The women’s NA Champion was up for a tough task in her inaugural title reign as she went up against the sadistic Wendy Choo who’s become a master of mind games.

It appeared Kelani was inching close to losing her title as Choo had the snug sleeper hold submission locked in on her in their match at NXT No Mercy 2024. However, Jordan refused to submit and fought her way out of the hold with all her strength. After landing some forearm strikes, she headed to the top ropes and landed a 450-splash to gain the pinfall win.

This match lasted for nearly 13 minutes on the NXT No Mercy 2024 card as the defending champion celebrated after her title retention. As she got out of the ring to celebrate, Tatum Paxley entered the ring to punish the fallen challenger to sleep further and close out the segment, thereby.

Jordan has been the first-ever women’s North American champion since winning the belt in a ladder match, a couple of months ago. At NXT No Mercy 2024, she went through her fourth title defense with her championship reign reaching the 85-day tenure.

NXT No Mercy 2024: Oba Femi closes in to become the longest-reigning NA title-holder

As for the men’s North American Championship, the title-holder Oba Femi also came out victorious against Tony D’Angelo at NXT No Mercy 2024. Utilizing his raw power, Femi delivered some early blows to the challenger who also appeared to be dealing with an ankle injury during the match.

In a big spot from the match, D’Angelo kicked out of one of Femi’s lethal powerbombs in the finishing stages of the match. Per the commentary team, D’Angelo was the first to do this in Femi’s NXT career. Femi eventually followed up with two Powerbombs in quick succession, and then a sit-out powerbomb to secure the pinfall win.

Oba Femi has been in possession of the NXT North American Championship for the past 235 days after he won it by cashing in the Breakout Contract at the NXT Stand and Deliver 2024 premium live event. After the title retention at NXT No Mercy 2024, he is quickly approaching Wes Lee’s record for the longest single men’s title run which sits at 269 days.