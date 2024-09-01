WWE Bad Blood 2024 has already been touted to be the potential second-biggest premium live event outing for the company for this year. The old-school PLE is returning exactly after two decades and it’s expected to have some grandeur attached to it, as promised by the reigning undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Also, a new timeslot will be reserved for WWE Bad Blood 2024 as the date of the show is going to be a big night for the parent company Endeavor which also has a UFC show scheduled. October 5 is the night that the TKO Group Holdings under the Endeavor banner will host the WWE PLE as well as the UFC 307 pay-per-view at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The MMA show will start streaming at 10 p.m. Eastern time which forces the WWE show to get pre-poned. Advertisements for WWE Bad Blood 2024 have it starting at 6 PM Eastern time rather than 7 PM According to the reports of PWInsider, this wasn’t some sort of mistake in typing but that the WWE PLE will start earlier than normal to avoid any direct head-to-head with clash with the UFC show that night.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 will fill up the October premium live event slot as it takes place on the 5th of that month at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Metro Boomin and WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes have been featured in the promotional materials being released for this returning event, promising that it will be an unforgettable night for the fans.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 will also commemorate the first edition of the show from the 90s. It will occur 27 years to the date of the inaugural edition, In Your House: Bad Blood, on October 5, 1997. That show was headlined by Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match, which also featured the debut of the Big Red Machine, Kane.

There’s no update on the match card of WWE Bad Blood 2024, but Cody Rhodes previously told Variety that it could be the biggest PLE since Wrestlemania XL,

“Atlanta has always influenced culture. We are still Badstreet USA. Morehouse College brought Metro to Atlanta at a young age and he’s carried the baton for Atlanta ever since. ‘Bad Blood’ could be the biggest Premium Live Event since WrestleMania and we have some surprises in store for the city.”