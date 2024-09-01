WWE delivered their latest premium live event in the form of Bash in Berlin 2024 which was the first PLE in Germany. Overall, five matches were there on the match card of the show that had Randy Orton coming back in a PLE main event scene in quest of a world title hunt in a solo match but he eventually failed in picking up the big W.

In the headliner match of Bash in Berlin 2024, Gunther (c) defeated Randy Orton to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The match lasted for nearly half an hour to cover up the less number of matches scheduled for the show. The challenger mostly targeted the back of the champion to take advantage.

As the match progressed at Bash in Berlin, both the champion and challenger sustained several injuries. There was a spot where Orton slammed Gunther through the announce table by standing on top of steel ring steps. Orton took Gunther back in the ring and went for the RKO but he failed to connect with the devastating finisher.

Bash in Berlin 2024: Gunther takes out Randy Orton with the Sleeper Hold

The Ring General pushed Orton away and locked in the Sleeper Hold. Orton’s back gave out following too many slams on the mat as he got laid out. Orton did his best to fight GUNTHER’s submission hold but the former champion’s stamina wasn’t enough, and he faded out. As a result, GUNTHER retained by the referee’s decision.

Once the match concluded at Bash in Berlin 2024, GUNTHER celebrated as Orton regained the energy to stand on his own. The champion extended a show of respect to Orton via a handshake to huge cheers from the audience present at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Orton accepted GUNTHER’s offer, shook his hands, and offered some words of support before Michael Cole mentioned GUNTHER to be the future of the WWE.

GUNTHER won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest at Summerslam. With this victory at Bash in Berlin 2024, GUNTHER will continue his title reign at 27 days. Before this, he had held the Intercontinental Title for a record 666 days to become the longest-reigning champion with this belt.