The newest member of the WWE roster, Jordynne Grace will be seen in action at the NXT Roadblock 2025 special event. Stretching a rivalry that originally started last year when she used to be a TNA wrestler, Grace has been booked to face Roxanne Perez in a singles contest. With that, Perez has proven herself to be a workhorse in the WWE who’s constantly been working NXT as well as main roster shows.

After last week’s physical confrontation that was cut short in light of a possible wardrobe malfunction, Perez attacked Grace on this week’s NXT in a backstage segment. Later that night in a staged press conference on the show, the general manager Ava announced the match between Perez and Grace for NXT Roadblock 2025.

Also on NXT, Perez’s best friend, Cora Jade, was seen in action against Grace. This match ended in a referee stoppage after Jade suffered an injury. As a result, Grace was declared the winner in a win that marked her first solo win as a WWE Superstar. At NXT Roadblock 2025, Grace will look forward to picking a clean pinfall win in a one-on-one bout in a special event as a WWE Superstar.

However, this will also mark the second singles competition between Grace and Perez in a WWE PLE. Before NXT Roadblock 2025, these two battled at Battleground last year, with Perez retaining the NXT Women’s Championship against the-then TNA Knockouts Champion.

Grace vs. Perez is the second women’s bout announced for NXT Roadblock 2025 in addition to NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer facing off in a title-for-title match. Reports also note that Grace is possibly being set up to face the winner of this match at NXT Stand & Deliver at the Wrestlemania 41 weekend.

NXT Stand & Deliver 2025: Spoiler On Major Championship Match At WWE PLE

WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 Match Card

WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 special episode takes place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, March 11 on The CW at 8 PM Eastern Time in its usual airing timeslot. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s & Women’s North American title for title match: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Moose

– TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz defend against Fraxiom

– Street fight: Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

– Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace

– WWE LFG coaches The Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley appear