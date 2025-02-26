Multiple announcements have been made for the annual NXT Roadblock 2025 WWE premium live event during this week’s episode of NXT, affirming multiple crossover matches will be there on the PLE card. Plus, two top women’s superstars from the NXT roster will also collide in a much-anticipated title for title matchup.

On the February 25 episode of NXT, Moose (c) defeated Lexis King to retain the TNA X-Division Championship in what marked his debut match on WWE programming. After the bout, NXT Champion Oba Femi came out and challenged Moose to a match at NXT Roadblock 2025 and this match will only be contested for the NXT Championship.

The match setup for NXT Roadblock 2025 comes as an aftermath of Moose’s sudden appearance on NXT programming, last week. The TNA X-Division Champion Moose appeared and said that he was the only man that Femi couldn’t rule over. Moose also told him that a match between the two has to happen to which Femi agreed.

TNA Sacrifice 2025: WWE NXT Star Booked In Title Match At Annual Event

In another major happening from the weekly episode of NXT, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE programming and defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights). After the match, NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) came to the ring and challenged them to a match at NXT Roadblock 2025.

As the two teams exchanged words, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella came out which also marked his return to WWE programming to a loud ovation from the crowd. Recovering from his emotions, he made the title match official for NXT Roadblock 2025 between Hardyz and Fraxiom where only TNA Tag Team Titles will be on the line.

WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 premium live event takes place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, March 11 on The CW at 8 PM Eastern Time in its usual airing timeslot. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s & Women’s North American title for title match: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Moose

– TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz defend against Fraxiom