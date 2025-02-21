TNA Sacrifice 2025 special event will produce multiple cross-brand appearances between WWE and TNA amid the ongoing partnership between the two companies. On last night’s weekly episode of TNA Impact, two matches for the show have been announced and both of these matches will feature current WWE NXT Superstars.

As revealed during Thursday’s live TNA Impact episode, the reigning Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich will defend her title against WWE NXT’s Cora Jade at TNA Sacrifice 2025. Jade appeared on Thursday’s Impact to deliver a sneak attack on Slamovich, with the authority figure Santino Marella later confirming the title bout for the TNA Plus special.

This match announcement at TNA Sacrifice 2025 comes as an aftermath of last month’s Genesis where WWE NXT’s resident star power Cora Jade made an appearance and hinted at going after the TNA Knockouts Championship. After Masha Slamovich successfully defended her TNA Knockouts Title against Rosemary at the PPV, she was confronted by the NXT superstar. This also came after Masha attended an NXT episode, sitting in the crowd and watching Cora Jade in action.

A Knockouts Tag Team match with Spitifre’s Jody Threat and Dani Luna defending against Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance was also hinted for TNA Sacrifice 2025 as an aftermath of what transpired at Thursday’s Impact. However, that match has yet to be officially added to the show.

A six-man tag team match from the men’s division will also take place at TNA Sacrifice 2025, with NXT’s Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe teaming up against The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) and Ace Austin. Wentz and Miguel picked up a win over Dupont and Igwe in a tag team action on Thursday’s show, with Lee and Austin watching from ringside after which Lee issued a challenge to make the match official.

TNA Sacrifice 2025 PPV Match Card

TNA Sacrifice 2025 edition will take place on March 14, 2025, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, airing live on TNA+ and marking the 16th edition in the chronology. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich defends against Cora Jade

– Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel & Ace Austin

– Nic Nemeth returns