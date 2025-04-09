A new opportunity to win the Women’s North American Title at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 suddenly arrived for the female talents of WWE’s third brand, last week. It came after the reigning champion Stephanie Vaquer decided to vacate the title since she also carries the top NXT women’s championship gold.

With that, a ladder match was confirmed to crown a new champion at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 where six women will be competing. Also, qualifiers started on NXT programming to fill up the six spots available. With two such matches in store on the latest episode of NXT, Sol Ruca and Izzi Dame headed onto the ladder match by winning the qualifiers.

On the April 8 episode of WWE NXT, Sol Ruca defeated Jazmyn Nyx and then Izzi Dame defeated No Quarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair to qualify for the NXT Women’s North American Title Ladder Match set for NXT Stand and Deliver 2025.

With that, four spots have now been secured in the six-person ladder match, with the final two participants to be decided on next week’s WWE NXT on CW which will serve as the go-home edition for NXT Stand and Deliver 2025. Last week, Zaria and Kelani Jordan won their respective qualifiers to solidify their spots at the ladder match.

After defeating Giulia to become the NXT and the NXT Women’s North American Champion at Roadblock, Vaquer successfully retained the two titles over Jaida Parker and Fallon Henley, respectively. Last week, she agreed to vacate the North American title with the condition that she would get to name her opponent for NXT Stand and Deliver 2025. Now, she’s booked to defend the belt at the PLE in a Fatal-4-Way against Giulia, Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker.

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 premium live event will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada, just hours before Wrestlemania 41 Night One. The announced match card for the show to be streamed through Peacock in the United States and Netflix in the rest of the world, goes as follows,

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans in a triple threat

– Ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. TBD vs. TBD

– NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends in a Fatal-4-Way against Giulia, Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker