The latest bygone weekly episode of WWE NXT started with a set of breaking news around the NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 premium live event. Stephanie Vaquer and the general manager of NXT, Ava opened NXT with a major announcement that Vaquer would relinquish the NXT women’s North American title.

Ava said that Vaquer retained both of her titles last week, but the North American title deserved to be defended frequently, and as a dual champion, it’d be impossible for Vaquer to comply with the duties. Both agreed to the proposition, and henceforth, a new champion will be determined at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 via a six-woman ladder match.

However, Vaquer added that she would agree to relinquish the title under one condition and that’s she gets to name her opponent for NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 over the NXT Women’s Championship. It was then that Jordynne Grace came out to interrupt wanting a shot at the title. Jaida Parker also interrupted and the two got physical over a championship opportunity.

No definite challenger for the women’s title at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 has been declared, as of this writing. But a couple of qualifying matches decided two out of the six competitors in the Women’s North American Championship ladder match. Zaria and Kelani Jordan became the first two wrestlers to qualify by defeating Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez, respectively.

NXT Champion Oba Femi will also defend his title in a triple threat match at the NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 event, facing Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans. The match has been in the making for weeks, but it was made official on last night’s NXT episode following an in-ring confrontation between the three, which went physical.

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 premium live event will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada, just hours before Wrestlemania 41 Night One. The announced match card for the show to be streamed through Peacock in the United States and Netflix in the rest of the world, goes as follows,

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans in a triple threat

– Ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

– NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against TBA