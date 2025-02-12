An already announced title match has now turned into a fatal-4-way match at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 on the latest episode of WWE NXT. For the past couple of weeks, Cora Jade has been letting know her frustrations regarding not getting a championship match opportunity which she finally secured, last night.

In the opening contest of this week’s NXT, Cora Jade defeated Bayley after Roxanne Perez caused a distraction by coming out dressed as the Hugger version of Bayley. After this match, the general manager of the show Ava came out and announced that Cora would be added to the NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Vengeance Day 2025.

Thus, this bout has now been turned into a Fatal 4-Way Match with the lineup stating that the reigning Giulia will defend the belt against Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade.

Two weeks ago on NXT, Giulia and Bayley defeated Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade in a tag match. Later backstage, Ava announced that a triple threat match will take place at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 with Giulia defending against Perez and Bayley. Jade wasn’t happy about missing out on the contest. Last week, she attacked Giulia, Bayley, and even her tag partner Perez out of frustration.

The finalized card of NXT Vengeance Day 2025 will also feature NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defending against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura during this weekend’s PLE. Plus, a strap match between Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe was also made official amid their ongoing rivalry. Thorpe attacked Williams with a strap, last week, and issued a challenge to which Williams agreed this week.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 PLE Match Card

NXT Vengeance Day 2025 WWE premium live event takes place on Saturday, February 15 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Championship: Oba Femi defends against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

– NXT Women’s Championship: Giulia defends against Bayley, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez

– NXT Women’s North American title: Fallon Henley defends against Stephanie Vaquer

– Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans

– NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

– Strap match: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe