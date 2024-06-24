All Elite Wrestling wanted to have their own Ronda Rousey on the roster in the form of Paige VanZant a couple of years ago. Known for her prowess in Mixed Martial Arts, she was supposed to be a recruit by the Tony Khan-owned brand to have garnered some mainstream attention on behalf of the company. However, her goal was something else other than professional wrestling.

Now, it appears that Paige VanZant will be making a special appearance under the UFC banner. The UFC was recently, live with some afternoon fights from Saudi Arabia, and they have announced on the broadcast that former Strawweight/Flyweight will be making her Power Slap debut this Friday night. Her debut match at Power Slap will see her face off against Christine Wolmarans on the upcoming June 28 episode,

“Yes, you heard that right! The @Powerslapdebut of Paige VanZant goes down on June 28! #PowerSlap8”

It’s been a thrilling ride for Paige VanZant since she stepped down in her UFC career. From becoming an OnlyFans superstar to making her bare-knuckle boxing debut in Misfits Boxing, she’s also ended up showing her wrestling skills on AEW television. It seems she enjoys being an entertainer and this upcoming appearance at Power Slap will be one such new venture for her.

Update on Paige VanZant and her status within the AEW

That being said, this move will showcase yet another side of Paige VanZant’s dynamic career as she’s eager to prove her versatility across different combat sports and entertainment platforms. However, there is no possibility of her showing up at an AEW show as she’s been removed from the roster amid her inactive status that lasted for a long time span.

For the past couple of years, Paige VanZant and her tenure in AEW have been marked by speculation due to a lack of activity inside the squared circle since her sole match at Double or Nothing 2022. Despite her hiatus from competition, her name remains on the AEW roster page, prompting questions about her actual status within the company.

Then in a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed a listener’s inquiry regarding Paige VanZant’s situation and confirmed her departure from AEW. No official announcement on the company’s part was made regarding this exit.