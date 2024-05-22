There was a point when Paige VanZant was thought to be AEW’s Ronda Rousey given her previous association with UFC and MMA. For a few weeks, she made regular appearances on TV for the promotion and showed indication to carry things forward. However, a prolonged absence followed soon which never ended eventually.

For the past couple of years, Paige VanZant and her tenure in AEW have been marked by speculation due to a lack of activity inside the squared circle since her sole match at Double or Nothing 2022. Despite her hiatus from competition, her name remains on the AEW roster page, prompting questions about her actual status within the company.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed a listener’s inquiry regarding Paige VanZant’s situation, and confirmed her departure from AEW despite no official announcement on the company’s part,

Meltzer stated, “No, even though she’s still on the roster she’s not with AEW anymore.” He further noted that the former UFC star made the decision to step away from wrestling, “She decided she didn’t want to be a wrestler. If she wanted to be a wrestler she’d still be there.”

Paige VanZant got herself involved in premium content-sharing services

That being said, Paige VanZant’s wrestling career ended before it could actually begin and flourish in a proper manner. As a former UFC fighter, she last competed in MMA in July 2020 and ended the stint with a record of 8 wins and 5 losses. Now it appears that her future endeavors will not include any further outings in professional wrestling.

After getting herself removed from All Elite Wrestling, Paige VanZant started a career in content-sharing service. Much like Mandy Rose of the WWE, she opted to choose this business of sharing exclusive stuff under a premium content paywall rather than competing inside the squared circle since it seemed much more profitable to her.

In a previous interview with Barstool Sports, Paige VanZant openly admitted the fact that she makes more money in a single day on OnlyFans than she did in her fighting career, including her days in the UFC. So it comes as no wonder why the former MMA star has been active on OnlyFans, sharing exclusive content for her subscribers.