Since the very beginning of her career, Paige VanZant has focused on building her own brand apart from having the identity of being a fighter. Given her love of spreading content, she is often helmed to be the undisputed queen of social media.

Away from the professional wrestling scene, Paige VanZant was back for one more fight in the boxing ring as she went toe-to-toe with Elle Brooke in the headline fight in Misfits Boxing’s X Series 15 on Saturday, May 25. After putting up a show in her first Misfits card, she recovered from a first-round knockdown to earn a split decision draw against Brooke.

Paige VanZant Claims She Earns More On OnlyFans Than Pro-Wrestling Days

For those who don’t know, Paige VanZant is a former UFC and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) star, and she is now hoping to feature in a rematch against the Misfits women’s middleweight title. Ahead of a potential rematch, Dexerto published a fight record for the former AEW star.

Paige VanZant holds a decent 8-5-0 record from her six-year career in the UFC before she entered the world of bare-knuckle boxing. The 30-year-old wasn’t successful in this stint as she finished with a 0-2 record from her two fights in the BKFC. Now, she has one draw to her name in her only boxing fight.

Paige VanZant’s full records from her UFC career

WIN: vs Kailin Curran, November 22, 2014. KO/TKO (Punches).

WIN: vs Felice Herrig, April 18, 2015. Unanimous decision.

WIN: vs Alex Chambers, September 5, 2015. Submission (Armbar).

LOSS: vs Rose Namajunas, December 10, 2015. Submission (Rear Naked Choke).

WIN: vs Bec Rawlings, August 27, 2016. KO/TKO (Kick).

LOSS: vs Michelle Waterson-Gomez, December 17, 2016. Submission (Rear Naked Choke).

LOSS: vs Jessica-Rose Clark, January 14, 2018. Unanimous decision.

WIN: vs Rachael Ostovich, January 19, 2019. Submission (Armbar).

LOSS: vs Amanda Ribas, July 11, 2020. Submission (Armbar).

Paige VanZant’s win-loss record in BKFC

LOSS: vs Britain Hart, February 5, 2021. Unanimous decision.

LOSS: vs Rachael Ostovich, July 23, 2021. Unanimous decision.

Entering the world of UFC in 2014, Paige VanZant continued her MMA career until UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi. She then signed a multi-million deal with BKFC but things have not gone according to plan for her as she suffered two defeats against Hart and Ostovich. Shortly after, she signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling to make a few appearances but she has since been removed from the active roster.