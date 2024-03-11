“My Parents Were Addicts, My Dad Overdosed,” Reveals Former WWE Bombshell Diva

It’s disappointing for the pro-wrestling fans that they never got to see Lacey Evans to her full potential during her days with the WWE. Initially, touted to be a multi-time future champion in the female roster never even had the opportunity to carry a title in her entire career in the first place. As many would have expected, her WWE tenure came to an end in the summer of 2023.

During her 2022 comeback after her second pregnancy, Lacey Evans was promoted as a babyface star through her military career as well as her disturbing childhood. She had to work hard from her initial struggling days while becoming a country’s service woman and then a WWE Superstar. It appears that could have told an elaborate story via her but they missed an opportunity.

The Cavinder Twins WWE Career In Jeopardy After Announcing Basketball Return

Lacey Evans’ time with WWE made the former US Mariner a household name among the professional wrestling fans which seems to be a far better position in which she had grown up in the past. Speaking on Road Trip, the blonde bombshell recalled those early years in life where she struggled to build relationships with her parents for their addictive nature.

“My parents were addicts, my dad overdosed when I was a sergeant two months before my WWE tryout. Just my life mixed with the addiction, the mental health. Very abusive man, love him to death but he was fighting demons that as a lot of people know you can’t see. Between moving around a lot, getting evicted, and living in trailers and tents. He was wanted by the police,” Lacey Evans made an honest confession.

McKenzie Mitchell Lands Role In Pro-Wrestling Musical Following WWE Exit

Becoming a Mariner was an escape from life for Lacey Evans

Growing up in such a hostile environment, Lacey Evans decided that she sure didn’t want to end up like her parents and raise her children in such a condition. Joining the Marines’ service was literally her escape to freedom which later got expanded after joining the WWE. Here’s what she had to say about serving the country,

“I joined the Marine Corps at 19 and military police. Joined the SWAT team, honor grad, company’s highest shooter, and excelled very well in the military. I had just had the discipline.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

As an ex-WWE Superstar, Lacey Evans is currently exploring different business ventures. Reports confirmed that her WWE contract expired on August 16. It wasn’t the case of WWE releasing her from the deal but rather she let it expire to get freed from the company to work on her own terms.