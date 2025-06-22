Randy Orton was in attendance at a press conference hosted by the WWE at Fanatics Fest, last night, which kicked off the promotion for the 2025 edition of Summerslam set for early August. Being the top-most star power on the WWE roster, The Viper expressed his opinion to be on the match card of the biggest event of the summer, which also allows him to break a major record.

Speaking at Fanatics Fest, Randy Orton said he hopes Cody Rhodes defeats Jey Uso on Raw, tomorrow night and meets him in the King of the Ring final at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia so that he can beat Cody to become the 2025 King of the Ring tournament winner, which allows him to get one more shot at John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

To set up this rematch from this year’s Backlash, Cena will have to retain the title against CM Punk, first. Irrespective of whether Cena retains or not, Randy Orton noted that competing at Summerslam 2025 will allow him to beat The Undertaker’s record of competing in the most matches in the history of Summerslam.

WWE Evolution 2025: Raw Stars Call Out Hall Of Famer For A Match At All-Women PLE

List of matches for Randy Orton at WWE Summerslam PLE

Both WWE Superstars are currently tied at 16 Summerslam matches (excluding overall SummerSlam appearances). Below-given is a list of the matches that Randy Orton has performed at the grandest event of the summer,

2003: Faced Kevin Nash, Chris Jericho, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Goldberg inside the Elimination Chamber for the World Heavyweight Championship. Randy Orton was eliminated by Goldberg in this match, where Triple H retained the title.

2004: World Heavyweight Championship Match – Defeated Chris Benoit to win the title, and became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history at age 24.

2005: Singles Match – Defeated The Undertaker via pinfall via interference from his father, Randy Orton Sr., “Cowboy” Bob Orton.

2006: Singles Match – Lost to Hulk Hogan in a “Legend vs. Legend Killer” match.

2007: WWE Championship Match – Lost to John Cena.

2009: WWE Championship Match – Retained the title against John Cena in a controversial finish after multiple restarts in the match

2010: WWE Championship Match – Lost to Sheamus via disqualification after assaulting the referee, as a result of which Sheamus retained the title. But Randy Orton delivered an RKO on the announcement table to Sheamus after the match was over.

2011: World Heavyweight Championship Match – Defeated Christian in a No Holds Barred match to win the title by hitting an RKO on the steel steps.

2013: WWE Championship Match – Defeated Daniel Bryan to win the title. Randy Orton cashed in his Money in the Bank contract just after Bryan retained his title against John Cena. Triple H was the special guest referee in the scenario to help his former Evolution tag team partner.

2014: Singles Match – Lost to Roman Reigns.

2015: Singles Match – Lost to Sheamus.

2016: Singles Match – Lost to Brock Lesnar via technical knockout after Lesnar left Randy Orton busted open in the ring, requiring 10 staples.

2017: Singles Match – Defeated Rusev.

2019: WWE Championship Match – Lost to Kofi Kingston.

2020: WWE Championship Match – Lost to Drew McIntyre.

2021: WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match – Teamed with Matt Riddle to defeat AJ Styles and Omos, to win the titles in what marked Randy Orton’s first and only tag team bout in Summerslam history.