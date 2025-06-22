Plans for WWE Evolution 2025 are reportedly on hold following the unfortunate injury that Liv Morgan suffered on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw. She’s thus possibly missed a chance to square off in the ring against a WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella. Another WWE Hall of Famer recently expressed her desire to be part of the PLE, and she has subsequently been challenged to a match.

The concerned Hall of Famer, Michelle McCool, has an illustrious history with Natalya Neidhart, a future Hall of Famer in the WWE, and they have teased, rekindling their past feud for WWE Evolution 2025. It all got fueled up by a tweet posted by Natalya, where she wanted to see a LayCool (Michelle McCool and Layla) reunion in the WWE.

Michelle would respond to the post by saying that if Natalya and her current tag team partner on Raw, Maxxine Dupri, reportedly going by the name of The Dungeon Dolls, ever get a little too full of themselves, LayCool would be ready to settle their tea kettle, possibly at WWE Evolution 2025.

Natalya claims to have LayCool’s number ahead of WWE Evolution 2025 PLE

Nattie responded by saying that nobody had LayCool’s number quite like hers did back in the day. Maxxine also chimed in on the conversation, suggesting that dolls do not always play nice. The fun banter on social media led the fans to think that McCool and her possible opponents could be teasing the tag team at WWE Evolution 2025, although there’s no inside update on the bout.

No one knows LAYCOOL’s wrestling playbook better than I do @McCoolMichelleL. @maxxinedupri and I will be FLAWLESS and ready for a fight. Pick the place… https://t.co/hKORfPAuFH pic.twitter.com/JUrmMXTgZk — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 21, 2025

tea’s hot, britches are tight, and the dolls don’t always play nice.. 🤭 https://t.co/vyOtu8j0w3 — MAXXINE DUPRI (@maxxinedupri) June 21, 2025

Time will tell if Natalya gets to renew the feud with LayCool at WWE Evolution 2025 but she does have a successful history with the duo back in 2010 over the WWE Divas Championship. Competing against the heel duo in a 2-on-1 handicap match, she won the title at Survivor Series. Plus, they even made history by competing in the first-ever women’s tag team Table Match, where Nattie teamed with Beth Phoenix at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PLE, that year.

McCool has recently joined The Undertaker as the host of the Six Feet Under podcast, and she’s also expressed interest in competing in one more match with WWE Evolution 2025 approaching in July at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.