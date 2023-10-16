Roman Reigns Wrestled And Got Laid Out By Top Star In WWE Live Event

Soon after returning to the WWE on this past edition of Friday Night Smackdown, Roman Reigns quickly entered a new feud with the top babyface star of the current roster, LA Knight. By the end of the night, LA was laid out by the returning one but he seems to have countered in a bold way during the latest bygone live event conducted by the WWE, this weekend.

WWE held an untelevised house show in Kansas City, Missouri which featured the first match of Roman Reigns since SummerSlam 2023. It also marked a rare live event appearance for the champion as he only wrestles on a limited number of dates in a calendar year.

Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn for his title

In the main event of the night that was contested for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match, Roman Reigns (c) defeated Sami Zayn to retain his title. After the match, The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa kept on attacking Sami, which led LA Knight to come out and make the save. He also laid out The Tribal Chief with his BFT (Blunt Force Trauma) finishing move.

La knight hit the BFT on Roman Reigns at a Live event. pic.twitter.com/3WX5dCSxH2 — 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑  (@AdamGoldberg28) October 15, 2023

Roman Reigns previously attacked LA Knight on Smackdown

Back on this past Friday’s Smackdown, LA Knight confronted Roman Reigns by claiming that things around the WWE have changed to a big extent as the latter was sitting on his couch for the past two months.

LA then stated that he’s the fastest-rising star in the history of WWE SmackDown. After this, Jimmy Uso came out of nowhere to attack LA but things backfired for him. Roman Reigns wasn’t happy with all of this and he informed Solo to take out LA Knight as that match was made, official for later that night.

Then in the main event of the show, LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa. Jimmy Uso tried to interfere, but John Cena came out and took him out Jimmy with an Attitude Adjustment. Solo hit Cena with the Samoan Spike. But LA took advantage of a distracted Solo and hit the BFT finisher for the win.

Shortly after the victory, Roman Reigns came out and nailed LA with a Spear. The Tribal Chief then raised his Undisputed Title over his head to end WWE Smackdown which indicated that LA would be his next opponent for a title match at Crown Jewel 2023.

