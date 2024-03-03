Wrestlemania 40: WWE Plans To Utilize Inactive Mega Star At PLE

Wrestlemania 40 is essentially going to be the biggest one of all time in the history of the annual premium live event. Going by the current circumstances, Roman Reigns will be seen in action on both nights of the show alongside his arch-rival Cody Rhodes and even The Rock will be seen in action in a tag team match.

CM Punk made his return at Survivor Series 2023 and he was also set for a big matchup at Wrestlemania 40 if not the recent triceps injury appeared to be a big bar. Despite the recent appearances as well as announced future dates on WWE TV, Punk will not be able to compete as he is going through the post-surgery recovery period. However, WWE might still have plans for him at the biggest PLE of the year.

Wrestlemania 40: CM Punk’s potential role revealed for WWE PLE

According to the reports of Fightful Select, the current plan is to have Punk involved at WrestleMania 40 in some capacity. While nothing is confirmed about his role so far, there are speculations that he could either be the Host of the show or be the Special Guest Referee for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

As previously announced, CM Punk will appear on the go-home edition of Monday Night Raw leading up to WrestleMania 40. However the source was not too certain about the capacity of the appearance,

”I don’t, I know that he’s scheduled to be on or at TV before then. They plan to have him involved in some capacity, I just don’t know what that capacity is.”

During this ongoing absence, Drew McIntyre is keeping the rivalry ongoing with CM Punk by dropping pipe bombs on him during promos and by mimicking him. The current number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Title also takes shots at him on Social Media and we might just get to see a confrontation between the two on the Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania 40.

For the time being, we only know that Punk will be in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York the week of Wrestlemania 40. But he won’t be medically cleared for action until Summerslam approaches around the summer.