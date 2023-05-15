It’s been more than a year since we have seen Randy Orton in a wrestling ring in the WWE due to an injury. Without any official update available on the injury situation, the update was that he could be back by 2022 summer. But now a situation has arrived where he might never be able to compete in the ring, ever again.

The news of Randy Orton possibly retiring from the WWE competition has come to light after his father, the “Cowboy” Bob Orton revealed in an interview with Bill Apter that medical professionals possibly have encouraged the top WWE Superstar to retire from the squared circle as it could affect his body. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he would stick to that plan,

“He’s training, so we’ll see what happens; I don’t know. If he feels like going back or he feels like he’s ready to go back, I think he might. Then again, he’s pretty well taken care of. I don’t think he needs to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do.”

Bob Orton further affirmed that Randy Orton is determined to make the potential comeback from a condition from where many wrestlers would find it easy to call it a quit before their time is actually up, “Wrestling, you know when you get in there and you got some people going crazy, you just love it. So it’s hard to leave.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Randy Orton got sidelined from WWE TV in May 2022

It was in May 2022 that we have last seen Randy Orton on an episode of Smackdown. He was sidelined with a back injury which reaggravated over time and previous reports also claimed that he underwent surgery to fuse his lower back. This procedure also ensured that he’ll be out for a long period. Recent health updates also revealed that the 14-time world champion was nowhere close to returning to WWE.

In Randy Orton’s last match on SmackDown, he and Matt Riddle – Team RK-BRO lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to then SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a match to unify the tag team titles. After the match, The Usos and Roman Reigns attacked Orton, viciously to cause a kayfabe injury from a storyline perspective.

