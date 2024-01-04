Raquel Rodriguez Cites Medical Reason That Is Keeping Him Away From WWE TV

Since she entered into the main roster, Raquel Rodriguez has been a mainstay of the WWE Women’s division. Given her caliber and strength, she was always touted to be a strong workhorse persona who is bound to carry the women’s division for a long time to follow. But oddly enough, a protected figure like her has been absent from WWE television for a while and now we have a hint behind that absence.

Raquel Rodriguez took to her Instagram and revealed that she had been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. While she might be physically okay to be appearing on WWE TV, she isn’t keen on coming out in public because of the symptoms.

“It Was Never My Passion,” Lacey Evans Rules Out Possible WWE Comeback

As per the long statement given by Raquel Rodriguez, she also expressed gratitude for the support that she received from her family and fans. Entering the New Year in an unwanted way, she encouraged everyone to face new challenges that would be waiting down the road,

“I have diagnosed with something called Mass Cell Activations Syndrome. Basically, I was red, swollen, there was a lot happening in this area [points to her face] physically. It kept me from doing the things that I love, like traveling, going to the gym, and wrestling. I also didn’t want to be on camera. I didn’t want to look in the mirror. I understand that all of those things can mess with someone, both emotionally and mentally.”

It’s a rare case of MCA Syndrome in wrestlers which Raquel Rodriguez is currently dealing with. American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology defines MCAS as a condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, and severe diarrhea.

Raquel Rodriguez was in a feud with Nia Jax before her medical hiatus

Raquel Rodriguez competed in one last match in the WWE which took place at the December 3rd WWE Live Event, where she lost to Nia Jax. Since then the latter one has been on a rampage on the red brand who is possibly looking forward to a big match at Royal Rumble.

As for Raquel Rodriguez’s career accomplishments in WWE, the list goes as follows,

– 3x WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion (2x Liv Morgan and 1x Aliyah)

– 1x NXT Women’s Champion

– 2x NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion (with Dakota Kai)

– 2021 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner (with Dakota Kai)