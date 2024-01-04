Raquel Rodriguez Cites Medical Reason That Is Keeping Him Away From WWE TV

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Raquel Rodriguez Cites Medical Reason That Is Keeping Him Away From WWE TV

All

WWE

Raquel Rodriguez Cites Medical Reason That Is Keeping Him Away From WWE TV

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 4, 2024 at 6:33 PM

Raquel Rodriguez Cites Medical Reason That Is Keeping Him Away From WWE TV

Since she entered into the main roster, Raquel Rodriguez has been a mainstay of the WWE Women’s division. Given her caliber and strength, she was always touted to be a strong workhorse persona who is bound to carry the women’s division for a long time to follow. But oddly enough, a protected figure like her has been absent from WWE television for a while and now we have a hint behind that absence.

Raquel Rodriguez took to her Instagram and revealed that she had been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. While she might be physically okay to be appearing on WWE TV, she isn’t keen on coming out in public because of the symptoms.

“It Was Never My Passion,” Lacey Evans Rules Out Possible WWE Comeback

As per the long statement given by Raquel Rodriguez, she also expressed gratitude for the support that she received from her family and fans. Entering the New Year in an unwanted way, she encouraged everyone to face new challenges that would be waiting down the road,

“I have diagnosed with something called Mass Cell Activations Syndrome. Basically, I was red, swollen, there was a lot happening in this area [points to her face] physically. It kept me from doing the things that I love, like traveling, going to the gym, and wrestling. I also didn’t want to be on camera. I didn’t want to look in the mirror. I understand that all of those things can mess with someone, both emotionally and mentally.”

It’s a rare case of MCA Syndrome in wrestlers which Raquel Rodriguez is currently dealing with. American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology defines MCAS as a condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, and severe diarrhea.

Raquel Rodriguez was in a feud with Nia Jax before her medical hiatus

Raquel Rodriguez competed in one last match in the WWE which took place at the December 3rd WWE Live Event, where she lost to Nia Jax. Since then the latter one has been on a rampage on the red brand who is possibly looking forward to a big match at Royal Rumble.

As for Raquel Rodriguez’s career accomplishments in WWE, the list goes as follows,

– 3x WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion (2x Liv Morgan and 1x Aliyah)
– 1x NXT Women’s Champion
– 2x NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion (with Dakota Kai)
– 2021 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner (with Dakota Kai)

Tagged:

Raquel Gonzalez

Raquel Rodriguez

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Raquel Rodriguez Cites Medical Reason That Is Keeping Him Away From WWE TV
Raquel Rodriguez Cites Medical Reason That Is Keeping Him Away From WWE TV

Jan 4, 2024, 6:33 PM

Crown Jewel 2023: Raquel Rodriguez Assesses Fatal-5-Way Title Match At WWE PLE
Crown Jewel 2023: Raquel Rodriguez Assesses Fatal-5-Way Title Match At WWE PLE

Nov 3, 2023, 6:51 PM

Crown Jewel 2023: Fatal-5-Way Championship Match Announced For WWE PLE
Crown Jewel 2023: Fatal-5-Way Championship Match Announced For WWE PLE

Oct 17, 2023, 11:57 AM

“I’ve Had No Bad Experiences With Ronda” Top WWE Star Puts Over Ronda Rousey’s 2023 Run
“I’ve Had No Bad Experiences With Ronda” Top WWE Star Puts Over Ronda Rousey’s 2023 Run

Oct 5, 2023, 6:12 PM

Raquel Rodriguez: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts
Raquel Rodriguez: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Oct 3, 2023, 1:56 AM

WWE Raw: Championship Rematch From Payback 2023 Set For September 11 Episode
WWE Raw: Championship Rematch From Payback 2023 Set For September 11 Episode

Sep 5, 2023, 12:12 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy