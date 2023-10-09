“I’m Ready For Taylor Swift,” Reigning WWE Women’s Champion Claims

Taylor Swift seems to be the latest name in the WWE fold from the Hollywood league to be able to perform inside the squared circle. Whenever Wrestlemania season approaches closer, WWE eyes a couple of celebrity names for involvement in the event, and the singer cum songwriter could be coming to the company for a one-off stint. At least, a top WWE Superstar is ready to lock horns with her.

Celebrity matches are a big hit within the WWE Universe and the aspect of new star powers from the mainstream world coming to the company was again noted during the post-Fastlane press conference. The idea of Taylor Swift competing in a wrestling match at WrestleMania 40 was nurtured to which IYO SKY reacted by saying, “Are you crazy?”

The WWE management frequently brings in names from outside of the business such as Bad Bunny or Johnny Knoxville to attract casual fans to a wrestling show and that trend will eventually grow with the Endeavor group taking things over. With Wrestlemania 40 being their first outing in a grand scale show, they are hell-bent on getting success and Taylor Swift could be a huge name onboard.

Should the celebrity singer decide to attend and possibly wrestle at ‘Mania, the current WWE Women’s Champion is more than ready to welcome her into the ring. In what could become a mega encounter, IYO SKY has no problems squaring off with her,

“If she wants, I’m ready for Taylor Swift.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Taylor Swift recently gave a major boost to NFL viewership

After turning up at several Kansas City Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has become a discussed name in the world of sporting events. With the online fans constantly talking to her, this aspect has also given a major viewership boost to the NFL viewership and thereby proved her star power. WWE is certainly interested in such power of drawing ratings and time will tell whether they’re interested to bring in the record-setting musician.

At this point, the idea of Taylor Swift entering the professional wrestling business remains a wild rumor while IYO SKY continues to reign over the Smackdown brand with the WWE Women’s Championship after a successful title retention at Fastlane against Asuka and Charlotte Flair.