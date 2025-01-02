WWE pulled off some unthinkable stunts for publicity back in the non-PG era and Miss Kitty aka The Kat featured in one such segment at the Armageddon 1999 pay-per-view show. In a fully controversial segment, she willingly went topless and openly showed her assets on live television.

This footage will definitely not be available on today’s PG-rated WWE programming which only offers friendly content for all sorts of audiences. But back in the day, Vince McMahon’s strategy used to be fully different while dragging the audience on TV, and involving Miss Kitty in doing such a stunt was his idea. As such, the former female talent was compensated in a suitable manner.

On his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former creative member, Jim Ross revisited the WWF Armageddon 1999 PPV, focusing on the controversial moment when Miss Kitty exposed herself during the pay-per-view. It was revealed by JR that the decision was taken to include such racy content as a strategy to appeal to WWF’s key demographic of men aged 18 to 34.

Miss Kitty received compensation for featuring in a controversial segment

JR also acknowledged that the role of women in wrestling at that point was limited but stated that male viewership was critical to WWF’s success at the time. As such, Miss Kitty was grabbed to cater to this 18-34 audience to sustain the business and she was also “properly rewarded” for her participation in the segment. That moment might have caused her the best payday in the company.

“She does a great job. It’s a key role that can be filled and has been filled by others, but you know, you’re looking at, how do you please men 18 to 34? Show them a couple of b**bs, and Miss Kitty, AKA The Kat, was happy to provide that opportunity with her luscious little breasts,” JR mentioned in his conversation.

“It probably enhanced them going from a good payday to the best payday they ever had. So hell yeah, they got compensated for it.”

Born as Stacy Lee Carter, Miss Kitty is a retired professional wrestling valet and professional wrestler and is best known for her tenure in the World Wrestling Federation from August 1999 to February 2001. At Armageddon in December 1999, she won her only WWF Women’s Championship. The special guest referees were The Fabulous Moolah and Mae Young. After the match, The Kat stripped out of her dress in celebration of the title win and quickly flashed the crowd her assets.