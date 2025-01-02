Top-tier WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are also a happily married couple with a young daughter, baby Roux. They’ve shared personal and professional lives for years and kept it successful. It could be an idealistic experience for professional wrestling aspirants and celebrity couples.

Their real-life romance often appeared in WWE storylines and public eyes which also made their partnership a fan favorite. Recently, Rollins has opened up about the secret recipe to make his relationship with Becky Lynch work and depicted it to be communication being the key. Unlike other celebrity stars, they get to spend a lot of time together due to sharing the same workplace which proves beneficial to them.

Speaking on the Jason Khalipa podcast, The Visionary shared the secret to keeping his marriage successful with Becky Lynch and emphasized the importance of keeping proper communication in a relationship. He believes that simply being able to talk to each other is essential on a regular basis, to keep things smooth even if disagreements occur.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch try to stay ahead of problems

Furthermore, Rollins also noted that they don’t fight about much because they communicate well and try to stay ahead of any potential issues to arise in the future. They make time to check in with each other when they’re not involved in work and babies. Even if it’s just for 15 to 30 minutes, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch take the opportunity to have a conversation about their day to be in regular touch with each other.

“Honestly, and I don’t mean to brag, but we just don’t, we don’t fight about hardly anything. Because you guys probably get ahead of it, right? You get ahead of it with the… Yeah, it’s the communication. Yeah. We just try to stay in communication,” Seth Rollins spoke up on regular communication with Becky Lynch.

“And we also like, we try to make sure that at night, when we do have that non-work, non-baby time, there’s like our time, which even if that’s just a half hour to sit and like have a conversation about how was your day.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

It was further noted by Rollins that it’s important to make time for the relationship and maintain that emotional connection mostly on a friendship level. Both he and Becky Lynch maintain this aspect in their relationship and they do care about what each other is doing throughout the day. He thereafter concluded by saying that people change over time, and hence, relationships should go through adaptations.

