Wrestlers serving in the army of the United States isn’t an uncommon notion, and Randy Orton falls in that category. However, unlike most of her co-workers, he didn’t possess a successful record during his service for the country. Matching his initial record in the WWE, he became infamous for breaking principles, leading to be discharge from his duties.

Young men and women did find career resurgence in the US Army & United States Armed Forces and Marines before starting in the ring, and Randy Orton was one of those men who got the opportunity after being enlisted in the Marine Corps after he graduated from high school in 1998.

However, the son of “Cowboy” Bob Orton quickly found himself in the doghouse. An old, resurfaced clip from WWE Confidential showed Randy Orton and his father discussing how the former Evolution member didn’t fit in the Marines.

“I knew the Marines were not for Randy,” Orton Sr. told WWE, “he’s not that kinda person.”

Randy Orton once had to serve in a military prison for his misconduct

This came after the former WWE Champion disobeyed orders from his commanding officer and went AWOL (Away Without Official Leave) on two separate occasions, resulting in a bad conduct discharge.

“I decided to do what I had to do to get out of the military,” Randy Orton’s further clarified the matter during the conversation with WWE. He also took a Greyhound bus back to his hometown of St. Louis, MO, for 82 days and then returned to his base, which led to a court-martial, 38 days in military prison, before he was discharged from the Marine Corps.

The story did have a little impact on the WWE career of Randy Orton, given the success he pulled off over the past two decades. The third-generation star also followed in the footsteps of John Cena and Ted DiBiase Jr. to star in the third installment of “The Marine” movie franchise before The Miz took things over.

After an almost career-ending back injury in 2022, Randy Orton found his footing back in the WWE upon returning at the 2023 Survivor Series premium live event edition. His quest to become a 15-time world champion continues, but at the 2025 SummerSlam, he surpassed The Undertaker for competing in the most number of matches on this particular PLE.