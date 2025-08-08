While Natalya Neidhart is the longest-tenured figure in the WWE female locker room, Randy Orton is the counterpart in the men’s division from that standpoint. John Cena is also his contemporary, but he’s approaching his retirement later this year, and he’s not been a full-timer in the WWE over the past several years.

The current poster figure of the WWE, Cody Rhodes, has recently paid a huge respect to his former mentor after calling the involvement of the top WWE Superstar behind the scenes in WWE. As such, he ended up comparing him directly to The Undertaker, someone who used to be WWE’s locker room leader for almost two decades before hanging up the boots.

While chatting with Jelly Roll on his “What Do You Wanna Talk About” podcast, the Undisputed WWE Champion disclosed Randy Orton’s presence in the locker room, praising his presence as the current top veteran whom every superstar looks up to.

Rhodes explained that the Apex Predator of the WWE has taken on the responsibilities of a backstage role once held by WWE legend The Undertaker, who always commands respect and also tried to keep things calm when tensions would rise. Plus, the superstars can also turn to him if and when needed.

“I like the idea that you’re talking about Randy Orton who is currently, I don’t think Undertaker would dislike this, but he really has become the Undertaker of this locker room,” noted Rhodes in the conversation. “If there was a real problem, probably going to go to Randy or Seth.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Randy Orton broke a major record at WWE Suummerslam 2025

At Summerslam 2025, Randy Orton’s leadership was on full display, where he teamed up with Jelly Roll in a high-profile tag match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The match ended in defeat for the babyface team, but his involvement in the storyline was praised by the fans and critics, engaging the fans in this spectacular match.

Being in action at Summerslam, Randy Orton has allowed him to beat The Undertaker’s record of competing in the most matches in the history of Summerslam. Both of them stood with 16 matches in Summerslam history before this year’s edition, but The Viper now has 17 matches in her record.