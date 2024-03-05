Reason Raquel Rodriguez Competed At WWE Elimination Chamber Without Makeup

The Elimination Chamber turned out to be an exciting event, and it was also a special occasion for Raquel Rodriguez who got to compete inside the Chamber structure. For months, she was battling a medical scare before finally making a return to action on the week of the Chamber PLE. This was also the reason that she went fully no-filter heading into the monumental matchup of her career.

Many believe that the Women’s Elimination Chamber match was clearly the highlight of the PLE. With some massive spots and action involved, it was the best way to kick off the premium live event. While Tiffany Stratton mostly stole the spotlight, fans also noticed that Raquel Rodriguez didn’t wear any makeup coming out for one of the biggest matches of her career.

Why Tiffany Stratton Dropped “Daddy’s Little Girl” Character On WWE NXT

Raquel Rodriguez dealing with skin disease for sometimes

As mentioned above, her troublesome skin condition was referenced and the former Women’s Tag Team Champion also broke the silence on her decision to go perform in a Stadium Show without makeup. In a recent post on Instagram, Raquel Rodriguez revealed that she wanted to accept the changes to her body. Makeup wasn’t necessarily what she was looking forward to before entering the chaotic Chamber structure,

“Maybe my trip didn’t go as planned, but I’m still learning this new body of mine. A big part of being a female wrestler for WWE is getting to sit in that makeup chair with our amazing makeup team who I love so much and getting to get dolled up. It’s part of being a girl. It’s part of feeling fully the part.”

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Revenge Tour To Continue On March 11 Episode

As reported earlier, Raquel Rodriguez has long been dealing with MCAS (Mast Cell Activation Syndrome). American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology defines MCAS as a condition where the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and severe diarrhea.

On last week’s episode of Raw, Raquel Rodriguez went one-on-one with Chelsea Green. The former NXT Champion dominated throughout the bout and won it and this was also not the first time that she squashed Green. After the match, the WWE Star having a Latin background spoke with Cathy Kelley at the backstage area and showed determination about finding an alternate path at Wrestlemania 40.