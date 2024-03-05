Why Tiffany Stratton Dropped “Daddy’s Little Girl” Character On WWE NXT

Within a very short time span, Tiffany Stratton has reached the top of the NXT women’s division by winning the top title on the brand. During her run as the NXT Women’s Champion, a plethora of challengers was lined up to come after her which helped her in cementing her legacy on NXT. Ultimately, she would lose the belt to legends like Becky Lynch before moving on to a different angle with Fallon Henley.

At this point, Tiffany Stratton is playing the character of the Buff Barbie Doll of the WWE whose fashion game is always on top. Before adopting this character, she used to play the role of a rich Daddy’s Girl, but that changed for a very good reason. This Barbie role has since flanked in the developmental brand since the earlier character wasn’t really helping her out.

WWE didn’t have a father figure for Tiffany Stratton’s TV character

While speaking to Wrestling News, Tiffany Stratton discussed why WWE dropped the initial Daddy’s Girl gimmick for her. After introducing the character, WWE did not have a daddy in mind to support that character, and the creative planned to stop her addressing by that name,

“In the beginning, I was kind of like Daddy’s little rich girl. I kind of just was like, I want to get on TV. And, you know, this was kind of like, new and different, I guess. So I pitched it. It stuck. And it works for a little bit until they’re like, we don’t have a daddy for you. So you’re not daddy’s little rich girl.”

Tiffany Stratton might not have a father figure in the WWE, but she was trained by someone veteran like Greg Gagne. Possessing a huge fanbase, she is also having a real-life relationship with Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser. Time will tell if someday WWE can find a true father figure for her for real.

On the evening of the 2023 edition of WWE NXT Battleground, Tiffany Stratton reached the top-most milestone of her young career. She had an encounter with another youngster Lyra Valkyria for the first time for the NXT Women’s Championship. After a back-and-forth matchup, she became the winner via clean pinfall to get a win over the former UK-born NXT wrestler.

