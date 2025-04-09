A majority of professional wrestling fans believe that the WWE Women’s Evolution would not have happened without Trish Stratus. Her success in the male-dominated industry back in the 2000s was the first highlight that even women wrestlers can exist in the first place. It’s been 25 years since the debut of perhaps the greatest female wrestler to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle.

Throughout her career, Trish Stratus maintained consistency when it came to in-ring performances, showing an effort to offer the best craft of skills to the audience. This is what she was committed to during her career and henceforth, declined a major mainstream attention by rejecting an offer from Playboy in opposition to some of her contemporaries who graced the pages of the adult magazine.

Trish Stratus considered herself to be a tomboy character

In what could have appeared to feast on the eyes of the male fans, Trish Stratus famously declined multiple offers to pose topless for the magazine cover shoot as she simply wanted to solidify her status as a pioneer in the wrestling genre. Admittedly, the Canadian wrestler wanted not to be just a pretty face but a fierce competitor in the ring.

“This whole $exy thing is not really my thing, believe it or not,” Trish Stratus explained in an interview with Inside The Ropes and revealed why she rejected a shortcut route to fame by posing for Playboy.

“They asked me a number of times, and I just declined. The $exy thing is not necessarily natural for me. I’m very tomboyish. I’m here to be a wrestler. I wanted to be the best female wrestler ever.”

Trish Stratus Reflects On “25 Years Since I Debuted” In The WWE

In an imaginable scenario, Trish Stratus would have shattered records, and also the most talked-about female athlete of her time which she already was but she didn’t necessarily want to get associated with something adultery, thus maintaining elegance. WWE Stars like Sable, Torrie Wilson featured in Playboy with Maria Kanellis being the last in the genre.

Even at 49 years old, Trish Stratus remains in peak physical condition which often drags her back to the squared circle for good measures. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, she participated in the Royal Rumble match and then competed in a tag team match with Tiffany Stratton at WWE Elimination Chamber to secure a win over Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.