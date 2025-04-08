Chelsea Green is touted to be a very innovative kind of persona when it comes to the wrestling circuit. Keeping on brainstorming in different aspects, keeps her on-screen character more than fresh all the time and this is the reason that she was selected to be the first-ever women’s United States Champion in the first place.

When it comes to hardcore style of wrestling, Chelsea Green is also familiar with it given her prior experiences in GCW with husband Matt Cordona. That prior knowledge was utilized during one of her Women’s United States Championship defense on WWE Smackdown in a Philadelphia Street Fight where she mimicked “The Hardcore Legend” himself.

At the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 race press conference, Adrian Hernandez interviewed Chelsea Green and asked about her recent tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s alter ego, known as Cactus Jack. The Champion came out with Jack’s signature red checkered vest and a “Wanted”-sign shirt with her face on it.

Chelsea Green took Mick Foley’s permission before mimicking him

Speaking in the conversation, Chelsea Green mentioned that she was initially unsure of how to make things interesting in the street-fight no-DQ affair, but then thought of Foley who’s also in her close circle. Upon asking Foley’s permission, the legendary wrestler only sent his best wishes for this unique moment that unfolded on WWE TV.

“I texted him. I said, ‘How would you feel if not only I dressed as Cactus Jack, but I also came out with a shirt that was a parody, a play on the shirt that you came out with back in the day?’ He loved it and he was supportive. I knew that was the right decision, especially being in Philly with the ECW ties, the hardcore ties,” Chelsea Green stated. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

It was on the March 7 episode of WWE Smackdown that Chelsea Green channeled her inner-Mick Foley while defending her Women’s United States Championship against Michin, who sported a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. Thanks to the surprise arrival of Alba Fyre, the title didn’t change hands.

Rather, Chelsea Green could additionally welcome a new member to her “Secret Her-vice” faction alongside Piper Niven. She won the women’s US title at the Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2024 in what marked her first solo title reign in the WWE.