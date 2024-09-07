Coming back to the WWE following two back-to-back injuries, Liv Morgan was out with her revenge tour against Rhea Ripley. The tour eventually went on to become so successful that placed her on top of the women’s division for the entire summer season with the world championship around her waist.

As the feud with Ripley continues alongside a romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio, the stock of Liv Morgan continues to rise as a WWE Superstar. This certainly garners interest from the mainstream industry with which she’s quite familiar. Having previous experience outside the world of professional wrestling, she’s interested in further branching off to various forms of entertainment.

Two years ago, Liv Morgan showed off her acting skills in an episode of ‘Chucky’ and now she’s also interested in reality series Dancing with the Stars. While speaking to Buzz Bishop, the reigning champion was asked about her potential involvement in projects outside of WWE and she gave the example of hosting a reality show or participating in something similar. Naming a couple of ventures, she indicated to be open to opportunities apart from competing inside the squared circle.

“Let’s say this turns into something outside of WWE for you. If you were offered a position to host a reality show or be part of something, what would you pick? We were just talking about Dancing with the Stars this morning because Ilona Mar—have you seen her? So, I was kind of thinking along those lines,” Liv Morgan stated.

Liv Morgan hopeful about being successful at a dancing competition

It was further mentioned by the top WWE Star that she’s keen on joining various entertainment options to receive love from all forms of entertainment. Besides, she feels that she would excel if given a chance at dancing.

“I think I’m definitely open to anything. You know, there’s one thing I’ve learned through my time in WWE: I love all forms of entertainment. I feel like I’m definitely open to new opportunities, and I think I would do very well at dancing,” added Liv Morgan. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

At the WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women’s World Championship. On the very next episode of Monday Night Raw, she defended against Lynch in a steel cage match. Most recently, she retained the belt against Rhea Ripley at Summerslam in early August and has now surpassed 100 days to achieve a milestone.