Rhea Ripley Reveals Origin Of Her On-Screen Character’s Name In The WWE

If anyone is ruling the WWE female roster with full authority, right now, it’s Rhea Ripley. Back in this year’s April, she got the biggest win of her career by defeating Charlotte Flair for the women’s championship on Night Two of Wrestlemania 39. Since then, WWE could have barely found anyone who would match up to her level let alone dethrone her from her ongoing reign.

Apart from being the champion of the red brand, Rhea Ripley also stands to be the self-proclaimed leader of the Judgment Day promotion. Her tidbits with on-screen flame Dominik Mysterio also make things entertaining during Raw or NXT TV tapings regularly.

That being said, Rhea Ripley appears to be one of the most popular superstars of the female locker room for all the right reasons. She has earned a huge fanbase because of her tremendous dedication to the job that she’s assigned to do in the WWE. Recently, she’s opened up about getting such an interesting character name on TV.

Rhea Ripley derived her name from two separate characters

While speaking with Allan & Carly, Rhea Ripley was asked about the origin of her name on WWE programming that she’s been using from the get-go. The WWE Women’s World Champion revealed that her last name came from the legendary horror movie character of Ellen Ripley from ‘Alien’ while her first name was derived from a goddess,

“It actually doesn’t have anything to do with that. But it’s funny because every time I post a photo that’s what people write, like, ‘Rhea Ripped-Ly’. But I actually got it from the chick from Aliens. I looked up badass female names and Rhea was the name of a goddess and Ripley was the chick from Aliens. I was like, ‘They sound great together.’”

Irrespective of what WWE has in store for her, Rhea Ripley wants to continue showing the WWE Universe what her badass attitude is all about. That being said, her name naturally fits into the character who doesn’t back out from hammering away on the male wrestlers, as well. In fact, her on-screen romantic angle with Dominik also originated from that physical dominance in the first place.