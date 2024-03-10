Carmella Teases Launching New Project As WWE Hiatus Continues In 2024

Despite being an entertaining character on WWE television, Carmella has been underutilized talent in the company. It was a long time ago that she became a two-time Miss Money in the Bank winner before converting those wins into her solo Smackdown Women’s Championship run. But her will to become a solo champ, ever again was never fulfilled.

It was more than a year ago that Carmella was last spotted on WWE television she was busy preparing for the birth of her child. She is already a mother now, and that’s essentially been keeping her from in-ring capacity. But that doesn’t mean that she won’t have other roles to keep herself busy with. Taking to social media, she teased the launch of a new project.

Mandy Rose’s Memorable WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Moment Revisited By Otis

While nothing was confirmed in particular, a video was shared on Carmella’s official Instagram account and it concluded with the “Coming Soon” post. Obviously, fans are intrigued about what the project could be after hearing the following from her,

“I’m so excited to share this project with you all… more to come soon…”

“Your Girl Was Bald About Two Years Ago,” Revealed Former WWE Women’s Champion

Carmella previously spoke about her WWE gimmick

Admittedly, Carmella put a lot of effort into her character work to become a cornerstone figure in the WWE women’s division to compensate for her lack of wrestling experience when she first entered WWE. This was the reason behind debuting the gimmick of the moonwalking, trash-talking Princess of Staten Island back in 2016.

During a previous interview with Scott McGlynn on Celebrity Skin Talk, the former women’s champion had the following to offer regarding her former WWE gimmick,

“I came up with Carmella because I did not come from wrestling. A lot of the girls at the point when I started, they all came from a different avenue of wrestling, and I never had any background in wrestling at all. So, I thought, ‘Well, then my thing that I need to be really strong in is my character, and I really just wanted to bring it.”

There’s no update on whether Carmella is planning to make a quick comeback to the squared circle as her responsibilities as a mother continue to increase. Plus, she is still dealing with foot problems, which is why she might not be able to put full force into her moves.