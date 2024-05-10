The Rock was back on the WWE programming at the very beginning of this year to be a part of Wrestlemania 40 where he competed in a full-length match after a decade. In front of his friends and family, he main-evented the show’s first night to pick up a win, and if reports are any indication then this WWE stint will continue.

But the success of Wrestlemania 40 to become the biggest of all time owes a lot to the appearance of The Rock who was keen on having his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt in the audience. She was notably absent from the Show of Shows despite being generously gifted tickets to it.

The Rock Received Insane Salary From WWE For Wrestlemania 40 Involvement

Emily Blunt talks about The Rock’s generous gesture toward her

As revealed in an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM via Fightful, Emily Blunt revealed it was so kind of The Rock and his movie crew to have sent her tokens of appreciation like a stunning ring, supplies of tequila, and sports gear alongside tickets of Wrestlemania 40. But she ultimately decided to watch the show from her home. It was also noted that her brother is a big fan of her co-star,

“I did not go watch it live. I wanted to, but I felt….I had never watched him wrestle. My brother was obsessed with WWE growing up. It is one of those surreal moments where I remember that as a kid, walking into our TV room and my brother is mainlining The Rock, and then I’m working with him years later. It’s wild.”

Randy Orton Not Keen On Jumping To Hollywood From WWE Career

Emily Blunt and The Rock will work again for the upcoming project named Smashing Machine which will keep the latter away from WWE programming for the time being. Once he wraps things up around this project and the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Moana, he will be back in the WWE to possibly renew his rivalry with Cody Rhodes.

The Rock was part of the Biggest Tag Team Match in WWE history where his tag team with Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the Wrestlemania 40 Night One main event. It was him who pinned Rhodes in that match which was significant given these two are possibly set to settle things out in the ring in the near future.