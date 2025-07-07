Rhea Ripley appears to be an incredible physical specimen from the active WWE women’s roster, due to which many also consider her to be the most powerful one in the fray. Her in-ring style blends well with physicality, which is the reason that WWE often creates surreal spots during matches. At the end of the day, she’s also a human being, and those cinematic spots are created at the expense of her body.

Like most of her colleagues in the WWE, Rhea Ripley has a process she goes through to keep her body healing all the time after battling it out in the ring regularly. If the bruises aren’t healed fully, then these processes do alleviate some of the pain. There’s one particular occasion that she can remember from NXT days when her body took the worst bump.

Charlotte Flair Admittedly Wants “To Do Dancing With The Stars” Beyond WWE

Rhea Ripley remembers a bad table bump against Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez belong to the Monday Night Raw roster, and they are good friends outside the ring. Before sharing the ring in the mainstay scene, the two shared a rivalry back in their WWE NXT days. Appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, MAMI of Judgment Day remembered one of their early matches that landed her in trouble.

“I think it actually started from the match I had with Raquel in NXT, where she gave me the back body drop onto the announcement table, but we undershot it,” Rhea Ripley said. “I hit the very edge of the table, right on my lower back. After that, my lower back was just never the same.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

“It Was A Career Highlight,” Nikki Bella On Facing Ronda Rousey At WWE Evolution 2018

During the conversation, Rhea Ripley also disclosed breaking her shin during an independent show in Australia. Plus, she also suffered her very first black eye after landing face-first onto concrete outside the ring during her earlier days as a wrestler in her home country.

Most recently, Rhea Ripley defeated Rodriguez in a singles contest, a Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia. She is now coming after IYO SKY as these two are slated to clash at WWE Evolution over the Women’s World Championship, this Sunday night. On that same PLE, Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in a Fatal-4-Way Match.