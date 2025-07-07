Charlotte Flair is one of the very few athletes in the WWE locker room who has also found her footing in the mainstream world. By featuring in media events, TV shows, and movies, the second-generation pro-wrestler has become a brand ambassador for the WWE over the years. She has more on her bucket list when it comes to featuring in more shows.

Charlotte Flair has always been open to doing outside WWE ventures, and most recently, she specifically mentioned two shows that she’d like to be a part of. Speaking to WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki Bella & Brie Bella – The Bella Twins on the Nikki & Brie Show podcast, the final WWE Divas Champion commented on non-wrestling projects she might be interested in outside of WWE.

Taking a similar route to Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair wanted to feature in the Dancing with the Stars reality TV series, which brings celebrity dancing couples together in a race. This is a show that many pro-wrestlers have previously vouched for. The Queen also wanted to show up RuPaul’s Drag Race as she feels that she would be fitting right into the show’s glam quotient,

“I want to do Dancing With The Stars. That, and I really want to be on [RuPaul’s Drag Race]. I feel like my outfits are already there. One of those are on my bucket list. Manifestation. Fingers crossed [for Dancing with the Stars]. RuPaul’s drag show would be fun too just because their outfits, the glamour, the makeup, all of it. The Charlotte Flair character fits right in there.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Charlotte Flair coming after the tag team titles at Evolution

Nikki Bella, Stacy Keibler, Chris Jericho, and The Miz are some of the WWE Superstars who have done “Dancing With The Stars,” in the past. Nikki even found her past husband in Artem Chigvintsev while teaming up with the Russian Dancer on the show. As for Charlotte Flair, she has already made inroads in Hollywood with appearances in “Pysch: The Movie,” “Punky Brewster,” and more.

Already boasting of 14 women’s world title reigns in the WWE, Charlotte Flair will be going after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, this weekend. Teaming up with Alexa Bliss on Smackdown, she defeated Secret Her-vice (Alba Fyre & Piper Niven), and Michin & B-Fab and will now face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal-4-Way Match set for WWE Evolution 2025.