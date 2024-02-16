“I Have A Story To Finish Too,” WWE Bombshell Wants Her Own Wrestlemania Moment

Zelina Vega was part of a surreal moment in her career during the WWE Backlash 2023 premium live event, last summer. Airing, live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, it was the first time that a WWE Pay-Per-View/WWE Network/Peacock Specials went down in Puerto Rico since New Year’s Revolution in January 2005 and hence it’s needless to say that the craze was too high among the audience in that area.

WWE used most of the local wrestling talents to get thunderous reactions from the crowd. The likes of Bad Bunny, Damian Priest, Carlito, and more were highlighted while from the women’s division, Zelina Vega got to pump herself up in front of her hometown crowd of San Juan. A failure from that night could also have set her up for a Wrestlemania moment.

Zelina Vega wants to face unnamed opponent at Wrestlemania

Probably, this is the reason that Zelina Vega has declared that she has her own story to finish in the WWE when discussing her dream WrestleMania opponent. She recently had a Q&A session on social media, where a fan asked her about her dream ‘Mania moment return she said that there’s only one person that she would like to face at the biggest event of them all,

“There’s really only one person that makes sense. I have a story to finish too.”

A fan further went on to joke by mentioning that if she was going to face Cody Rhodes who gave birth to the “finish the story,” catchphrase. Zelina Vega replied that it is a personal story and that she wouldn’t want to name the opponent she wants to face.

“Haha not that kind of a story. Mine is more for just me. If I would have told you who, you’d know why. But…that’s just for me.”

It appears that Zelina Vega could be talking about the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley against whom she got her maiden opportunity to challenge for the Smackdown Women’s Title held by Rhea Ripley at Backlash. It was only the second time that she got a PLE title match but she came up short after being hit with the Riptide. It could be that the LWO member might want her redemption against Judgment Day’s MAMI.